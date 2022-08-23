Nenagh Players step up to the plate with hilarious helping of dinner theatre
The Nenagh Players won’t ask you to sing for your supper but they do promise to make sure you go home well entertained when they bring their ever popular dinner theatre to local restaurants over the coming weeks.
The Nenagh Players will perform a series of after-dinner short, hilarious sketches starting in The Peppermill, Nenagh (067-34598), on Thursday, August 25, followed on August 31 in the Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh (067-41111), and the final performance is on September 1 in Larkins of Garrykennedy (067-23232).
Bookings must be made through the individual restaurants and early booking is advisable.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.