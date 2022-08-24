Tipperary County Council to review local authority housing list
Tipperary County Council is carrying out a review to determine who is eligible to remain on the local authority housing list.
The review is part of a national assessment by the Department of Housing, Planning, and Local Government.
In a statement on their website, Tipperary County Council says those under review will be contacted.
Applicants must fill in an SSHA 2022 form and provide supporting documentation by September 12.
If the applicant does not, their file will be closed.
More information is available on the Tipperary County Council website.
Social Housing Needs Assessment: Selected Social Housing Applicants in Tipperary will have to declare if they wish to remain on th https://t.co/yXSNvactHi— Tipperary County Council (@TipperaryCoCo) August 24, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.