Tourism attraction: Tipperary greenway proposal will link Dromineer with Ballina

Tipperary County Council has opened a public consultation forum on a proposed 24km greenway that will link the twin towns of Ballina / Killaloe with the lakeside village of Dromineer.

The consultation will remain open until September 22.

Residents of the local area, members of the public and other interested parties are being invited to participate in a non-statutory public consultation on the Study Area and Constraints for the proposed Lough Derg Greenway project.

Tipperary County Council, in partnership with Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII), has commenced the development of the Lough Derg Greenway project, a walking and cycling path that would connect Ballina and Dromineer.

In addition to connecting the towns themselves, it is envisaged that the greenway would improve accessibility to other local attractions in the area. It is also envisaged that this greenway would ultimately form part of the proposed national cycle network.

The vision for the Lough Derg Greenway is to create a walking and cycling path adjacent to or overlooking Lough Derg that provides for a world class recreational experience for people of all ages and abilities that will serve the local community and attract tourism to the region.

The greenway will be developed in accordance with the Code of Best Practice for National and Regional Greenways and will seek to integrate with and enhance the existing natural and built features of the region in cooperation with the communities which it passes through.

The development of a project of this nature involves several stages.

The current stage of this project is Phase 1: Concept and Feasibility. As part of this phase, a concept and feasibility report will be developed which considers the rationale for the project along with any engineering and environmental constraints which may impact the development of the project. This report will involve a desktop study and non-intrusive site walkovers. If you wish to know more about the proposed site walkovers or have any objection in respect of walkovers within the Study Area, please contact the project team at the details provided below.

As part of this project, input from the local and general public will be a critical factor to ensure the maximum benefit of the project to the local area. As a result, this public consultation is being held as the first stage of the project process to allow this data to be collected and inform the project development from its concept stage. Tipperary County Council is now inviting members of the public to have their say on the study area presented.

The study area map and scheme brochure are now available for inspection at:

- Nenagh Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, county Tipperary, E45 A099

- Killaloe Public Library, The Lock House Killaloe, county Clare, V94 ED83 (Please note public opening times may vary)

by following the link to http://www.loughderggreenway.ie

These documents may be inspected during normal office hours, 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday until Monday, September 19.

You can submit your views and feedback using the online feedback form available on the project website at www.loughderggreenway.ie; by email to loughderggreenway@c3.ie; by post addressed to: FAO – Clandillon Civil Consulting, Loughderg Greenway Project Team, Osprey Business Centre, Devoy Quarter, Naas, Co. Kildare. W91 W0D0

Closing date for receipt of submissions is 4.40pm, on Monday, September 19.