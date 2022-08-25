Crime update: Nenagh gardaí are investigating alleged assault on young female
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating an alleged assault on a young female.
The incident happened on Sarsfield Street on Wednesday of last week at around 8pm.
The alleged perpetrator is also a female.
The injured party did not seek medical attention.
