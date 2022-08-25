Nenagh Ormond return to rugby action this weekend in Limerick Charity Cup quarter final

Nenagh Ormond get their 2022/23 season back under way this Saturday as they face off against UL Bohemian in the Limerick Charity Cup quarter-final.
Ormond have had a long lay-off and have been hard at work in pre-season training to get ready for another busy campaign of AIL club rugby as they are once again in the Division 2A shake up this year.
The game is fixed for Annacotty at 2.30 on this Saturday the 27th with the other quarter-finals featuring Garryowen against Young Munster, Old Crescent face Bruff, with Shannon receving a bye into the semi-final.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.