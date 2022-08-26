Nenagh gardaí charge man with criminal damage and weapon offences in Cloughjordan
The gardaí in Nenagh responded to a reported disturbance in Cloughjordan at 10am on Wednesday of last week.
A male was arrested and has since been charged with criminal damage and weapon offences.
