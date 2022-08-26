WEATHER: Tipperary could be in for some nice weather this weekend
Met Éireann is forecasting a cloudy but relatively dry weekend for Tipperary.
On Saturday, temperatures are expected to be highest at 22 degrees and lowest at 8 degrees.
On Sunday highest temperatures are expected at around 21 degrees and 10 degrees lowest.
Munster
Met Éireann says Munster will likely have a mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday with some isolated outbreaks of rain.
They also say the highest temperatures will reach 18 to 21 degrees.
Winds will remain 'very light and variable.'
