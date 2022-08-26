Five events in Tipperary you won't want to miss this weekend

Search

26 Aug 2022

26 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Looking for something to do this weekend? These five events from around the Premier County won't disappoint. 


Clonmel Pride 
Clonmel Pride continues this Saturday and Sunday with two fun-filled days. 

On Saturday, there is a free breakfast planned at Richmond Mill from 10am to 11:30am. 

The Parade kicks off at 12;30pm from West Gate to Market Place.

From 1pm and 3:30pm, there will be a Pride Fun Day at Market Place. 

At night there will be a Drag Show and DJ in O'Keefes. Admission is €5.

On Sunday, there will be meditation and a picnic in the Dennis Burke Park. 

The festival will close with an event in Gleesons Pub at 7pm. 

For information, see the Clonmel Pride Facebook Page.

Milford Hospice Sponsored Walk in Memory of Peggy Hayes
There will be a sponsored walk in memory of Peggy Hayes, Holycross, this Sunday from 1pm. 

The meeting point is the Devil's Bit carpark. 

Sponsorship can be given to any of the Hayes family or can be donated on the Gofundme page.


Kingston Farm Sunflower Field

The Kingston Farm Sunflower Field will close this Sunday at 7pm. So don't miss out!

The farm is open daily from 12pm to 7pm and is located outside Cashel at E25NY32.

Check out their Facebook page for more information. 


Dualla Show

The Dualla Show will take place this Sunday from 10am. 

There will be family entertainment, livestock, showjumping, food and more. 

The Show promises to be a great day out for all the family. 

Kids Movie Night 

Knockavilla Community Council is hosting a kid's movie night in Knockavilla Hall on Saturday night. 

There will be two showings - toddler to first class at 6:30pm and second-class to sixth-class at 8pm.

The admission fee is a filled-out share the spoils envelopes on the night, popcorn, sweets and drinks.

Visitors from all parishes are welcome.

News

