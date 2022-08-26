There was a slight reduction in adult homelessness last month in Tipperary
Fifty-six people in Tipperary were in emergency accommodation in July, according to new figures released by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.
This is down marginally in June when 61 people were homeless and 63 in May.
The monthly homelessness report is issued monthly and refers to numbers collected in the last week of the month.
In this case July 25-31.
For the purposes of the report, Tipperary is listed under the southeast region.
South East
The region also includes Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford.
In the southeast region, 250 people accessed emergency accommodation.
Twenty-seven families were homeless, comprising 35 adults and 46 children.
Most of those accessing emergency accommodation was Irish.
The 25-44 age group were the most significant group, with 142 people homeless.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.