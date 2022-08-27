Crime latest: Nenagh gardaí are investigating burglary and theft of car parts
The gardaí in Tipperary are investigating a burglary reported in the Ballygraigue Court area of Nenagh between Sunday and Monday last.
CCTV camera footage is being examined and gardaí are appealing for witness information.
Meanwhile, car parts were reportedly stolen from the Cork road in Newport in the early hours of Wednesday of last week.
CCTV footage is also being examined as part of the investigation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.