Rescues: Lough Derg RNLI requested to assist six people in back-to-back callouts

Lough Derg RNLI assisted six people on Lough Derg this Friday in back-to-back acllouts.

It was the second time in as many days that the volunteer rescue service was needed.

On Friday afternoon August 26, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist two people on a 30ft cruiser aground at the Goat Road at navigation Marker E.

At 4.45pm Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat, Jean Spier, launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Doireann Kennedy, Chris Parker and Richard Nolan on board. Winds were northwesterly Force 3, visibility was very good.

At 5pm the lifeboat arrived on scene. The casualty vessel was grounded, bow up on a shoal inside the Goat Road, a location midway up the north-eastern shore of the lake.

Both people on board were safe and unharmed and were requested to put on their lifejackets.

An RNLI crew member transferred across to the casualty vessel to check that it was not holed and after being requested to do so by the helm, set up an astern tow.

At 5.15pm the lifeboat had the casualty vessel off the shoal and under tow to safe water, where the drives and propeller were checked and found to be in good working order.

Whilst the RNLI volunteer was providing guidance before the cruiser continued its passage south under its own power, Lough Derg RNLI boathouse contacted the lifeboat to say a 16ft motor boat with four people on board was in difficulty in Scariff Bay at the south-western end of the lake.

The RNLI volunteer transferred back to the lifeboat, which informed Valentia Coast Guard that it was making way to Scariff Bay to assist the four people in difficulty.

En route the RNLI volunteers asked Valentia Coast Guard if they had an exact location for the casualty vessel and were given coordinates and a report that the people on board could see Rabbit Island.

At 5.40pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel deep inside Scarriff Bay near Castlebawn Castle on the south-western shore opposite Rabbit Island.

All four people were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets.

The lifeboat volunteers set up for an alongside tow and the RNLI helm asked the skipper of the casualty vessel to raise his outboard engine to reduce drag.

The lifeboat took the vessel to the safety of Mountshannon Harbour, where volunteers assisted with the recovery of the vessel to a road trailer.

On Thursday, shortly before 9pm, Valentia Coast Guard requested Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat to assist a family of four on a 40ft cruiser aground also at the Goat Road at navigation Marker E.