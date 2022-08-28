Search

29 Aug 2022

Drivers should expect delays in these areas of Tipperary from Monday

28 Aug 2022 11:33 PM

Tipperary County Council has implemented the following temporary traffic management notices for the county for the coming week. 


N62 TURTULLA CROSS TO M8

A 60km speed limit is in operation on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8, from 8am to 7pm until Thursday, September 22. 

Drivers are advised that the road is passable but they should expect delays. 

L-2202-0 TULEQUANE 

Road surfacing works will begin Monday, August 29 on the L-2202-0 Tulequane. 

Traffic management will be in place from 8am to 5pm.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

 R-706 THE VALLEY FETHARD

Road surfacing works notice is still in place on the R-706 The Valley Fethard until Wednesday August 31, from 8am to 5pm.

Local access will be maintained, and diversions are in place.

