Lough Derg RNLI called out to five people on grounded cruiser taking on water

Lough Derg RNLI was called out this Monday afternoon to assist five people on a 38ft cruiser taking in water that was aground east of Bushy Island in Scariff Bay at the southwest of Lough Derg.

It was the crew's third callout in the past week.

At 2.45pm on August 29, Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat Jean Spier launched with helm Eleanor Hooker, Doireann Kennedy, Chris Parker and Steve Smyth on board. Winds were south-easterly Force 3, visibility was good.

At 3pm the lifeboat located the casualty vessel and made a cautious approach with an RNLI volunteer taking soundings off the bow.

All five people on board were safe and unharmed and requested to don their lifejackets.

The cruiser was aground on a rocky shoal with large rocks visible at its stern and bow and with sand to the port side.

The lifeboat lay alongside the casualty vessel’s port side whilst a volunteer climbed on board to check whether the vessel was damaged or holed.

Accompanied by the skipper, the RNLI volunteer checked under the floorboards, in the bilge and engine housing where they found a hairline break in the hull below the water line that was permitting ingress of water.

The volunteer reported back to the helm who decided that the safest course was to drop anchor, secure the vessel and take all five people off and to the safety of Mountshannon Harbour where crew would help the casualties make contact with a marina and marine engineer with facilities to recover their boat.

The RNLI helm reported the findings and decision to Valentia Coast Guard.

At 3.30pm the lifeboat delivered all five people ashore at Mounstshannon. After assisting the casualties to make contact with a marine engineer, the lifeboat departed the scene at 3.50pm and was back at station at 4.15pm.

Peter Kennedy, deputy launching authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to "dial 999 or 112 and ask for Marine Rescue if in difficulty on the lake."