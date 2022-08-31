Women in Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution event to be held at Nenagh Arts Centre

Nenagh Arts Centre
There will be an event this Saturday to remember the women during the decade of revolution at the Nenagh Arts Centre.
Nenagh historian Caitlin White with Dr Mary McAuliff, Liz Gillis & local historian Margaret Kennedy will be at the centre this Saturday at 8pm.
Admission is free.
Join Nenagh historian Caitlin White with Dr Mary McAuliff, Liz Gillis & local historian Margaret Kennedy in the first event to remember "Women in Tipperary in the Decade of Revolution" at #NenaghArtsCentre this Saturday at 8pm.— Nenagh Arts Centre (@NenaghArts) August 31, 2022
All are welcome and admission is free. pic.twitter.com/pESWghW9bF
