Nenagh Éire Óg is hoping to have next phase of development work done shortly

Lotto: This week's lotto Jackpot was €3,400. Our new lotto boxes are in the following businesses in the town - The Hi-B, JKC, Centra, Rockys, Cleary’s Daybreak and Andys.

You can buy your lotto tickets here each week and they will be included in the next lotto draw. So keep an eye out for the boxes in these and please continue to support our lotto.

You can also continue to play online or contact any committee member to join up for single or multiple draws. Thank you for your continued support of our lotto.

Tipperary Draw: All receipts for last year’s draw have now been issued - these receipts also contain the brochure for next year’s draw. Please take time to have a look at the great prizes on offer again this year - added to the top prize for the first four draws are prize bonds.

Our club promoters will be contacting all members in the coming week re the new draw which starts this Friday.

Development Update: Work is continuing on the development of our new full sized pitch with the fencing work complete and the site now secure. This phase of the development is due to be completed by the end of September.

To fund this, the club is offering packages on club membership for individuals and families - please contact any club officer or committee member for more information or if you would like to support this fundraising project.

Many thanks to all who have donated to date. Donations can also be made electronically - bank details available from Anne Kennedy and John Tooher.

Please be sure to include your details if transferring money to this dedicated fundraising account.

Under 5: Our little boys continue to train at 10am on Saturday mornings. We are moving to the astro pitch to train for the next few weeks and our first blitz we will be against Silvermines next Saturday in MacDonagh Park.

The boys have great fun at training and blitzes and we would love to welcome any new boys who would like to join in. Any boys born in 2017 are welcome to come along and try training out, any questions call John on 087 1365053.

Under 7: Our Under 7 boys had a fantastic hurling blitz in Ballina on Saturday morning last. Both teams showed off their tremendous skills on a lovely sunny morning. Thanks to Ballina for hosting.

Training continues Wednesday evening from 6-7pm and Saturday morning from 10-11am. New players are always welcome to come along, so any boys born in the years 2015/16 please come along.

For further information please contact Alan on 087-7518789.

Under 9: On Thursday last our Under 9 hurlers played a blitz against Silvermines. Great efforts and skills from both sides and three great games for our young men that will really bring them on. Thanks very much to Silvermines for hosting us over in Dolla and we will return the favour in the near future.

Training continues on Wednesday evenings for Football and hurling and Saturday morning for hurling. New boys born in 2013 and 2014 are always welcome to join.

Contact Cathal on 086-0806460 or the club social media sites with any queries.

Under 11: Next Saturday our Under 11 boys head off to Newtownshandrum to participate in a blitz against teams from Galway and Clare. Wishing the boys the best of luck and to enjoy the day.

Training continues on Tuesday of this week for hurling and football. New players born in 2011 and 2012 welcome to come along and give it a try. Contact 087-4086439 for more details.

Under 13: Our Under 13A panel were drawn to play against Roscrea in Roscrea last Tuesday in a preliminary quarter final game. While this was a tremendous battle of wills from both sides Roscrea edged it on the night.

The A panel played their quarter final against Toomevara on Tuesday evening, August 30.

Our Under 13C panel played Balinahinch away last week and despite a late rally didn't just get over the line on this occasion. The boys now play Newport in Shalee in the quarter final on Wednesday evening, August 31, at 6.30pm. All support welcome. Training on Friday at 6.30pm.

Under 15: Well done to both Caylum and Jake on winning both the John Doyle and the Arrabawn shield for their county at the weekend, both boys had very impressive contributions in the semis and finals matches. Great to see so many teammates at both venues supporting Tipperary and our two Nenagh Éire Óg club representatives. Training continues Tuesday and Thursday from 7-8 p.m.

Under 17: The Under 17s played Newport in Ballina at 6.30pm in the quarter final on this Wednesday evening

Well done to Eoin Garrigan who was on the Tipperary U16 panel who took part in the Michael Foley competition in Wexford last weekend. Tipperary got to the shield final where they lost by a point.

Congratulations to Mason Cawley and his Munster Under 18 team mates who beat Ulster in Musgrave park last weekend.

