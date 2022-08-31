Nenagh Walking Club is heading to Waterford for a weekend of treks and trails
The club continues to offer a great variety of walks on Tuesday evenings, Thursdays and Sundays.
This Tuesday was the last of our evening walks, which headed for Upperchurch for the Eamonn an Cnoic loop walk.
On Thursday, September 1, Cyril will lead a three-hour hike on Tonntinna and Coum. Details can be had by contacting Cyril at 086-3721862.
On Sunday, September 4, the club is heading to Dungarvan for a much anticipated weekend of walks and hikes led by Connie and Margaret.
Details of all our walks can be seen on the club's Facebook page.
