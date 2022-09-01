Nenagh gardaí investigating three car break-ins at scenic spot near Newport
The windows of three cars were smashed in Doonane, Newport on Wednesday of last week.
The owners had parked their vehicles at the secluded scenic spot and gone for a cycle.
The gardaí suspect burglary was the motive, but nothing was taken from the vehicles.
