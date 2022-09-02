Search

02 Sept 2022

Dromineer to Ballina lakeside greenway proposal will be 'great for everyone'

02 Sept 2022 4:33 PM

A proposal by Tipperary County Council to develop a walking and cycling greenway linking the lakeside locations of Ballina and Dromineer has been given an enthusiastic welcome by a local councillor.

The plan was published last week by the council, and, in addition to linking the main centres, it is envisaged that it will improve accessibility to other local attractions.

“It is fantastic news,” said Ballina-based Cllr Phyll Bugler. “I am delighted with it.”

She said that the proposal would be great for everyone and would boost tourism.

“I urge everyone to make a submission,” she said.

The council has opened a public consultation forum on the proposed 24km greenway. The consultation will remain open until September 22

The study area map and scheme brochure are now available for inspection at Nenagh Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh; Killaloe Public Library, or www.loughderggreenway.ie

The documents may be inspected during office hours, 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Friday until Monday, September 19.

You can submit your views and feedback using the online feedback form available on the project website at www.loughderg
greenway.ie; email  loughderggreenway@c3.ie; by post addressed to FAO – Clandillon Civil Consulting, Lough Derg Greenway Project Team, Osprey Business Centre, Devoy Quarter, Naas, county Kildare. W91 W0D0.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 4.40pm, on Monday, September 19.

News

