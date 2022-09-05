Search

05 Sept 2022

More than 20 cases of VTEC were been identified in the mid west in August

Public Health Mid-West are emphasising the importance of proper well treatment and hand washing

More than 20 cases of VTEC have been identified in the region according to Public Health Mid-West

The Department of Public Health Mid-West is asking those with private wells to ensure the effective treatment of the water and to emphasise the importance of hand washing. 

This follows an increase in Verotoxigenic E. Coli (VTEC) cases and outbreaks in the region in recent weeks.

The midwest includes North Tipperary, Clare and Limerick. 

Provisional data from Public Health Mid-West shows more than 20 cases, some  requiring hospitalisation in August (week 31 to 34). 

VTEC is a bacteria that can cause stomach pains and diarrhoea, sometimes streaked with blood. 

It is more common in spring and late summer.

Public Health Mid-West also says there are local authority grants to assist well owners in proper treatment. 

Public Health Mid-West say:

"Our multidisciplinary Public Health teams have managed and investigated outbreaks and cases in households and rural settings, particularly on or near farms and sites with access to a private well supply. Sources of infection are under investigation."

The midwest region has one of the highest rates of VTEC in Ireland. 

VTEC can also cause a condition called Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which results in the breakdown of red blood cells and kidney failure. 

Some people with HUS will require dialysis, and for some, it may be fatal. 

Public Health Mid-West says a small number of HUS cases have been confirmed.

Area Director for Public Health Mid-West, Dr Mai Mannix said: 

"While it is not unusual to see an increase in VTEC cases during the warm period, many infections can be preventable by effective hand washing around farms and petting zoos and the treatment of your private well.

 "While it can last in the human system for a number of days, it can take weeks—sometimes months—to clear the infection. Not only can it cause severe illness, there can be a wider, disruptive burden associated with the disease to individuals, households, and sometimes businesses."

