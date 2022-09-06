Tipperary hurling champs will play Ballygunner or Mount Sion away in Munster club championship

The Munster club draws have been made for 2022
The draws for the 2022 AIB Munster Club Hurling and Football Championships were made on Monday night (September 5th) at a meeting of the Munster GAA CCC.
In Senior Hurling, the winners of next Sunday’s Waterford County Final (Ballygunner or Mount Sion) will have home advantage versus the Tipperary champions in the Munster Quarter-Final with the winners playing the Limerick champions in the Semi-Final. The Clare champions and Cork representatives will meet in the other Semi-Final.
In Senior Football, the Clare champions meet the Waterford champions in the Quarter-Final with the winners playing the Kerry representatives in the first Semi-Final. At the other side of the draw, the Cork representatives will play the Tipperary champions in the Quarter-Final with the Limerick champions awaiting the winners in the second Semi-Final.
By virtue of reaching the All-Ireland Senior Finals, Limerick (hurling) and Kerry (football) received a bye to the Semi-Final of the respective Hurling and Football Championships.
The AIB Munster Club Championships will get underway on the weekend of November 5th / 6th with all six Munster Club Finals scheduled for the first two weekends of December. All games will be played to a result on the day.
