Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly joins Davy Fitzgerald's in Waterford backroom team

Tipperary legend Eoin Kelly will join Davy Fitzgerald's Waterford senior hurling backroom team.
Kelly played under Fitzgerald when both men were instrumental in bringing success to LIT in colleges hurling, including the 2005 Fitzgibbon Cup title.
The Mullinahone man, who was involved with Tipperary recently, will also be joined in the new Déise senior set-up by former Waterford hurler Peter Queally, who was in charge of Roanmore up to last weekend.
The new management team will take in Sunday’s county final between nine-in-a-row-chasing Ballygunner, who have reached county finals at senior, intermediate and junior level this year, and Mount Sion.
