Search

07 Sept 2022

Yet another Tipp man joins intercounty management set up

Yet another Tipp man joins intercounty management set up

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

07 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The list of Tipperary men involved with intercounty set ups continues to grow as it has been confirmed that Borris-Ileigh's Martin Maher has joined the Offaly backroom team for 2023.

Maher, who was involved with Brendan Cummins U20 set up this year, along with Holycross Ballycahill at club level, will join newly appointed Offaly manager Johnny Kelly who has taken the reins after being the team coach under the stewardship of Michael Fennelly for the last number of years.

Kelly and Maher will be very familiar with one another having dovetailed during Borris-Ileigh's remarkable run to the All-Ireland final back in January 2020, and they were favoured by the Offaly county board, who were initially reported to be lining up a possible swoop for Liam Sheedy and Eamon O'Shea.

Kelly is currently team manager of Nenagh Éire Óg, who face JK Brackens this weekend in a county preliminary quarter-final, while Maher finished up with Holycross Ballycahill for the year last weekend as they finished third in their group after a demolishing of Mullinahone.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media