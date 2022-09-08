Nenagh Ormond back in action against Old Crescent this Friday

Nenagh Ormond are back in action again this Friday night, as they travel to Takumi Park in Rosbrien to take on Limerick side Old Crescent in a game doubling as the second round of the Charity Cup and the first round of the Senior Cup.
Ormond are still in their pre-season preparations ahead of the beginning of the All-Ireland League in a few weeks time, but they recorded a brilliant round one win in the Charity Cup against UL Bohemian on a comprehensive 51-0.
The game kicks off at 7.30pm in the Limerick venue under lights.
