Tipperary GAA fixtures for the coming days

Check out all the Tipperary GAA fixtures right here
Friday September 9th
South Tipp U/19 B Hurling KO, Venue: O'Sullivan Park, Ballingarry, Moyle Rovers V St Patrick's 18:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
Junior B Football group 2, Venue: Golden, Cappawhite V ire g Annacarty/Donohill 19:15, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Saturday September 10th
Thurles Credit Union Junior A Hurling championship Knockout, Venue: Littleton, Thurles Sarsfields V Upperchurch-Drombane 16:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship , Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, Carrick Swan V Silvermines 15:00, Ref: TBC
Thurles Credit Union Junior B Hurling Knockout, Venue: Littleton, Thurles Sarsfields V Drom-Inch 14:00, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Hurling Championship, Venue: Borrisoleigh, Borrisokane V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 16:30, Ref: TBC
South Tipp JAF KO, Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, Cahir V Ballingarry 18:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
South Tipp JAF KO, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Newcastle 18:00, Ref: Luke Foran
South Tipp JAF KO, Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, Ardfinnan V Clerihan 18:00, Ref: Tadgh Lonergan
Jun B Hurling Champ - Gr 3, Venue: Cappawhite, Solohead V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 13:30, Ref: TBC
Sunday September 11th
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship , Venue: Holycross, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Thurles Sarsfields 13:30, Ref: TBC
FBD Insurance - County Senior Hurling Championship , Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, JK Brackens V Nenagh ire g 15:00, Ref: TBC
West U13A Hurling Knockout, Venue: Clonoulty, Clonoulty/Rossmore V Cappawhite Gaels 17:00, Ref: Fergal Horgan
FBD Insurance - Premier Intermediate Hurling Championship , Venue: FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles, Clonakenny V Burgess 13:00, Ref: TBC
West U13B Hurling Knockout, Venue: Kilcommon, Sean Treacys V Lattin-Cullen 17:00, Ref: James Lees
West U13B Hurling Knockout, Venue: Rosegreen N.S, Rosegreen V Rockwell Rovers 17:00, Ref: David Ryan
West U13D Hurling Knockout, Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, Cashel King Cormacs V Cappawhite Gaels 15:30, Ref: Sean O Halloran
South Tipperary Junior A Hurling KO, Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, Grangemockler Ballyneale V Moyle Rovers 17:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
South Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Pirc na nEala, Carrick, Carrick Swan V Ballybacon/Grange 12:00, Ref: TBC
South Tipp Junior B Hurling Championship Group 1, Venue: Cahir Park GAA Pitch, Cahir V Carrick Davins 12:00, Ref: TBC
Jun A Hurling, Venue: TBC, Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Lattin-Cullen 13:30, Ref: TBC
Monday September 12
Junior A Football, Venue: Cappawhite, Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Sean Treacys 19:30, Ref: TBC
