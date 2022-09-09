If you are heading out this weekend in Tipperary you need to plan for these weather conditions
It looks like a cloudy and wet weekend ahead for Tipperary, according to Met Éireann.
SATURDAY
Saturday is expected to be cloudy, with temperatures between 11 and 19 degrees.
For those travelling further afield, the forecast for Munster this Saturday is dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.
The highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees are expected, with moderate east or southeast winds.
SUNDAY
Rain is forecast for most of Sunday with temperatures between 15 and 18 degrees.
