Nenagh Dance Club is back in full swing with new series of social dancing classes
Dance classes for Improvers/Intermediates are now underway at Nenagh Dance Club.
These lessons take place every Wednesday night (8pm-10.30pm) in Ballycommon Hall.
We invite you to come along and join us there if you are a reasonably good dancer already.
If not, perhaps you would be interested in our lessons for adult beginners.
These Beginner Classes will commence on Monday, September 13, or Tuesday, September 14, from 8pm-10pm, depending on demand.
We would greatly appreciate your support.
So, if you are interested in either of these courses, please contact us at 087-4178311.
We look forward to hearing from you.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.