GALLERY: Occasion for celebration at St Mary's Secondary School Newport

Mr Cusack Emma Wright Ben O'Sullivan and Niall Duffy
Clara Collins and Ms Moore
On Friday, September 2, Staff and Students in St Mary’s Secondary School Newport joined together to celebrate the momentous achievements of our boys and girls in the Leaving Certificate of 2022.
Leaving Certificate students were invited into St. Mary’s for Tea/Coffee and treats at 12pm. There was great excitement, and students met with their various subject teachers.
The results were a reflection of the high academic standards which St. Mary’s Newport aspires to, and we wholeheartedly congratulate all our students and their parents on their outstanding achievements.
Special mention to three of our students, Niall Duffy, Ben O’Sullivan and Emma Wright, who achieved the maximum 625 points.
