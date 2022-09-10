Tipperary man who was having a bad day told he should 'take a deep breath' by judge

A man who was “having a bad day” was told by Judge Elizabeth MacGrath at Nenagh District Court that he should have drawn a “deep breath”.

Danny Harty of 5 Parkmore, Roscrea, pleaded to threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Parkmore on May 21, 2020.

The court heard that when the gardaí arrived at his house to deliver a fixed charge penalty notice, Mr Harty had stepped outside and became abusive, shouting obscenities.

He had to be calmed down, the court heard.

The court was told that other residents came out of their homes and Mr Harty was taken away from the scene by family members.

He had not been arrested at the time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the court was told.

The court heard that Mr Harty had 13 previous convictions.

His solicitor, Liz McKeever, said that her client’s behaviour had been unacceptable and that he accepted that the gardaí were only doing their job.

“The garda was doing his duty and it requires a public apology,” said Judge MacGrath, ordering Mr Harty to the witness stand to make the apology.

“I apologise to the gardaí. I accept my behaviour was unacceptable. I had a bad day,” said Mr Harty.

“We all have a bad day. What you do is take a deep breath,” said the judge.

She fined Mr Harty €200.