‘Striking’ architecturally designed home on sale in Tipperary for €550,000
This beautiful architecturally designed house in Birdhill is on the market for €550,000.
The property has four bedrooms and three bedrooms as well as an office and TV room.
Other highlights include a landscape garden, Jacuzzi bath, solid fuel stove and garage.
It is only a short distance from the picturesque Ballina/Killaloe and 15 minutes from Limerick.
The property is listed by John O'Connell and GVM Auctioneers - Limerick.
To view the property, click the >arrow> or 'Next' buttons to go through the images.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.