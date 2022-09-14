Music Generation perform at St Mary's Secondary School Newport

Music Generation Limerick
On Tuesday, September 6, our music teacher Ms O’Meara organised for Music Generation, Limerick City to put on a concert in our school & what a show it was!
The band consists of 5 professional musicians (Boris Hunka on keys & bass, John Daly on drums, Seán O’Meara on guitar & vocals, Michelle Grimes on vocals & D.J. Andy Connolly.
They provided an hour of singalong, toe-tapping, dance-inspired music & song for our students & staff, which saw them take to the dance floor with an energetic panache that would be hard to match!
Music Generation is a national partnership programme whose mission is to create inspiring experiences for children and young people through music while building confidence, and creativity, promoting self-expression, connection, happiness and inspiring leadership and innovation.
We are really grateful to Music Generation & look forward to hosting them again very soon.
Contributed to School Days in the Tipperary Star.
