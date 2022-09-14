Search

14 Sept 2022

Tipperary county council to request additional funding from Budget 2023

Shannon Sweeney

14 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

shannon.sweeney@iconicnews.ie

Tipperary County Council passed a motion this week to call on the Minister for Public Expenditure & Reform Michael McGrath to provide extra local authority funding in the 2023 budget.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Murphy put forward the motion at this month's sitting of Tipperary County Council.

In the motion, Cllr Murphy said the local authority needed extra funding to combat 'unprecedented levels of inflation, running costs and the reduction of rate collection.

The motion was seconded by Fine Gael councillor Marie Murphy, who said it was a ‘motion of national importance.’ She added that the letter would need to be sent in the next few days. Tipperary

Chief Executive Joe MacGrath expressed his support by saying the motion was ‘timely and well constructed.

He said there was not a service unaffected by the cost crisis.

The motion also stipulated that should it pass, it should be circulated to other local authorities.

News

