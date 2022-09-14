Irish Water announce more mains repair works in Borrisokane from tomorrow
Mains repair works continue in Borrisokane tomorrow evening.
Works will take place from 8pm on Thursday, September 15, until 2am on Friday, September 16.
The works may cause supply disruptions to Borrisokane and the surrounding areas.
