Search

15 Sept 2022

GAA fixtures: Football reaches high stakes in Tipperary this weekend

GAA fixtures: Football reaches high stakes in Tipperary this weekend

Reporter:

Reporter

15 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

sport@tipperarystar.ie

County Tipperary

16-09-2022 (Fri)

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final

Golden Kilfeacle V Clonmel Commercials in New Inn 8.00

17-09-2022 (Sat)

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final

Fethard V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Ardfinnan 2.00

Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Ballina in The Ragg 2.00

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Finals

Clonmel Commercials V Arravale Rovers in Leahy Park, Cashel 3.00

JK Brackens V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 4.00

Loughmore Castleiney V Kilsheelan Kilcash in Leahy Park, Cashel 5.00

Tom Cusack Cup Quarter-Finals

Aherlow V Éire Óg Anncarty/Donohill in Golden 3.00

Rockwell Rovers V Ballyporeen in Cahir 5.00

Moycarkey Borris V Killenaule in Golden 5.00

18-09-2022 (Sun)

FBD Insurance County Intermediate Football Championship Quarter-Final

Loughmore Castleiney V Mullinahone in Littleton 12.30

FBD Insurance County Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

Moyle Rovers V Ardfinnan in Clonmel Sportsfield 1.30

Tom Cusack Cup Quarter-Final

Cahir V Drom & Inch in Boherlahan 1.30

FBD Insurance Intermediate Hurling Championship Preliminary Quarter-Finals

Cappawhite V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in Clonoulty 1.00

Mid Tipperary

14-09-2022 (Wed)

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19A Football Championship

Holycross Ballycahill V Upperchurch Drombane in Holycross 6.30

JK Brackens Óg V Durlas Na Sairsealaigh Óg in Templemore 7.30

Joe O’Sullivan Bus & Cab Hire U19B Football Championship

Gortnahoe Glengoole V Boherlahan Dualla in Gortnahoe 6.15

Moyne Templetuohy V Moycarkey Borris in Templetuohy 7.30

16-09-2022 (Fri)

Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Semi-Final

Upperchurch Drombane V Moyne Templetuohy in Templetuohy 8.00

North Tipperary

18-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior C Hurling Championship

Ballinahinch V Toomevara in Shallee 2.00

Kiladangan V Roscrea in Puckane 2.00

19-09-2022 (Mon)

Borris-Ileigh V Ballina in Borris-Ileigh 8.00

West Tipperary

14-09-2022 (Wed)

U19A Hurling Championship Final

Clonoulty Rossmore V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in New Inn 7.30

18-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior A Football Championship Final

Solohead V Sean Treacys in Annacarty 12.00

South Tipperary

14-09-2022 (Wed)

Junior A Football Championship Semi-Finals

Carrick Swans V Ballingarry in Monroe 6.00

Ballylooby/Castlegrace V Clerihan in Duneske Sports Complex, Cahir 8.15

17-09-2022 (Sat)

Junior B Football Championship

Mullinahone V Carrick Davins in Mullinahone 6.00

18-09-2022 (Sun)

Junior B Football Championship

Clonmel Óg V Ballyporeen in Ned Hall Park, Clonmel 12.00

Moyle Rovers V Grangemockler Ballyneale in Monroe 6.00

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media