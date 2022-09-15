PROPERTY: Tipperary home with lavish jacuzzi goes on sale in picturesque setting

This wonderful home is located just 5 minutes drive from the picturesque village of Birdhill and Killaloe and is also just 15 minutes drive form Limerick City.
a hugely prestigious and stunningly striking executive style detached four bedroom family home standing on an elevated, landscaped and mature Circa 0.8 acres site set in a tranquil and peaceful location offering discerning purchasers the opportunity to purchase an architecturally designed home that really oozes sheer class.
