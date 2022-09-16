Tipperary fire and emergency service see an increase in callouts this year

File photo
Tipperary Fire and Rescue said at this week’s sitting of Tipperary County Council that they had attended 981 emergency calls this year as of August 26.
A representative from the fire and emergency services said this is a slight increase, but it fluctuates from year to year.
He said this increase is mainly because of increased activity following lockdown.
He also said they had received an increase in medical calls rerouted from the ambulance service.
The representative was responding to a question by Fianna Fáil councillor Siobhan Ambrose who asked if that number was particularly high.
Tipperary County Council also commended the fire service for supporting Pride events last month.
Tipperary Fire and Rescue service participated in both the Thurles and Clonmel Pride parades.
