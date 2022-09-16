Good news for Tipperary jobseekers as big employer announces €100 million investment

There was positive news for Tipperary jobseekers today, as a big employer to north and mid Tipperary, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland UC, announced an expansion of its existing facility in Plassey, Limerick.
The €100 million investment has the potential to create 80 new jobs and will support the company’s ambition to redefine healthy sight for life for more people around the world.
The Johnson & Johnson Vision site in Limerick is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world.
The investment will expand the facility's manufacturing capacity, with the installation of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines built with industry-leading technology.
Speaking at today’s announcement, Taoiseach Micheál Martin TD said: “The MedTech sector is a crucial part of the Irish economy, and the continued commitment shown by Johnson & Johnson Vision to do business here is most welcome. The work done at their Limerick facility has a profound impact on the lives of people all over the world, and I am delighted that this site continues to go from strength to strength," he said.
