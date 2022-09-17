PICTURES: Lots of fun and a stunning Tipperary backdrop, a look back at Quest Lough Derg 2022

Kayaking at Twomilegate

Quest Lough Derg returned to Ballina last weekend after a two-year absence.

Over 1,300 adventure racers ran, cycled and kayaked around the Lakelands.

Elite Event Management runs the event with the support of Tipperary and Clare county councils and the Destination Lough Derg Group.

Event organiser Oliver Kirwan said:

“We were delighted to be able to return to Lough Derg this year, very happy that it has once again been such a great success, and we continue to be so well supported locally. Thank you to the local community, businesses and volunteers for their time. We couldn’t have done the event without them.”

The event begins and ends in Ballina/Killaloe, with participants travelling through Garrykennedy, Tountinna, Ballycuggaran and Moyussa.

Director of Product Development at Fáilte Ireland, Orla Carroll, said:



“Fáilte Ireland is pleased to support the Quest Lough Derg adventure race. Investing in participative festivals like this not only attracts competitors from around Ireland and overseas. It also encourages families and supporters to stay and explore the local area, which in turn is beneficial for local businesses and drives the local economy.

“These events also showcase the fantastic outdoor activity offering we have in Ireland and are hugely important as we drive recovery across the tourism sector.”

Quest Lough Derg will return to Ballina on September 9, 2023.

