This Tipperary school is working hard to make their TY production a most magical performance

Coláiste Phobal Roscrea are to perform Could it Be Magic? in November
It’s that time of year again! Our Transition Year Students have hit the ground running and already completed auditions and begun rehearsals for our annual school production, which takes place at the end of November.
This year we are going all the way back to the 70s with ‘Could it Be Magic? - The 70s Musical ’. Mr Maher, Ms Dempsey and Ms O’Donoghue are already putting the cast through their paces and have confirmed that this year’s show will be one of our best.
Details of how to book tickets will be released in the coming weeks.
