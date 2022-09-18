Search

19 Sept 2022

Motorists should plan ahead when travelling in these areas of Tipperary this week

Motorists should plan ahead when travelling in these areas of Tipperary this week

Motorists should plan ahead when travelling in these areas of Tipperary this week

Reporter:

Reporter

18 Sept 2022 10:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has issued temporary traffic management and road closure notices for the coming week. 

R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing, Grange

The R497 at XC133 Grange Level Crossing will be closed between 5am on Saturday, September 24 to 00:00am on Sunday, September 25.

Alternative routes are available: 

From Tipperary town, traffic on the R497 will be diverted towards Dundrum at Rosanna Road crossroads onto the R661 and R505. From Donohill, traffic will be diverted towards Dundrum on the R505 and R661 to Tipperary Town.

ONGOING MEASURES

L-4253 KILCLONAGH, MOYNE, THURLES

The L-4253 Kilclonagh, Moyne, Thurles will remain closed until Friday, September 30, at 8pm. 

Alternative routes are available:

From Templetouhy, traffic will divert at Lisheen Cross along L3202 through Moyne Village, L-3200 Moynard, L-4251 Rahealty and L-4119 Athnid.

From Thurles, traffic will be diverted at Cassestown Cross and travel along L-4251 Rahealty, L-3200 Moynard and L-3202 through Moyne Village. 

The closure is to facilitate a bridge replacement. 

N24 CARRICK-ON-SUIR

Traffic measures are currently in place on the N24 Carrick on Suir between 8am and 6pm until May 20, 2023. 

This is to facilitate work between the 50km/h sign at either end of the town for approximately 3.5km.

L2162-0 TOOR REARCROSS

Bridge repair works are ongoing on the L2162-0 Toor, Rearcross, until Saturday, September 24, between 8am and 5pm. 

N62 TURTULLA CROSS TO M8 

A speed limit of 60km is in place on the N62 Turtulla Cross to M8 Junction 6 between 8am to 7pm until Thursday, September 22. 

Drivers are advised to expect delays. 

THE N76 GRANGEMOCKLER

Stop-and-go traffic management is in place on the N76 Grangemockler until May 2023 from 8am until 6pm. 

