Nenagh Walking Club takes in the Devil's Bit and is set for the enchanted Ormond Way
Nenagh Walking Club enjoyed two lovely walks last week to the Devil's Bit and Upperchurch in beautiful autumnal weather.
Our club secretary Caitriona completed a 35k Camino in Longford on Saturday and there are some club members doing parts of the Camino in Portugal and Spain at the moment. Never a dull moment in Aonach ar Siúl!
This Thursday, September 22, Willie will lead a circular three-hour ramble along the Ormond Way starting from Toomevara starting at 9.30am. Further details can be had by registering on 087-6633577
On Sunday, September 25, Maxine will lead two-hour social scenic walk on the O’Briensbridge loop towards Clonlara via the new canal bank, stopping for coffee afterwards in OBB.
Further details and registration can be had by texting Maxine 087-1272531.
