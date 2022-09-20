Search

20 Sept 2022

Shannon Airport shortlisted for WHO endorsed national age-friendly services award

Shannon Airport is shortlisted for national age-friendly services award

Shannon Airport is shortlisted for national age-friendly services award

Reporter:

Reporter

20 Sept 2022 9:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Shannon Airport and Ireland West Airport have been shortlisted for a National Age Friendly Award. 

Both airports became the first airports in the world to be recognised as Age Friendly, endorsed by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in June of this year. 

The airports have now jointly been shortlisted for the Age Friendly Transport Award which recognises the vital difference that availability to good quality, easily accessible, user friendly and reliable transport options can make to an older person. 

The awards, which will be held in Dromoland Castle, County Clare, will be the first Age Friendly Awards held since 2019 due to the impact of the pandemic, and will be hosted by Clare County Council. 

CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine said: “Making the passengers journey as easy as possible is at the core of everything we do here at Shannon Airport. Our team worked hard to get Shannon Airport recognised as one of the first Age Friendly Airports in the world, along with Ireland West Airport.  

“We implemented a number of initiatives across the airport to make it easily accessible and user friendly for all ages, including designated age-friendly parking, better signage, and covered walkways from aircraft into the terminal, as well as our high-tech security scanning system which removes the 100ml only rule for liquids carried in cabin bags. 

“We are very proud to be shortlisted under the Transport Award category." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media