JOBS BOARD: Ten companies in Tipperary hiring staff this week
Looking for a new job opportunity? Here are ten companies hiring staff in Tipperary this week.
1. ServiSource.ie
ServiSource is looking for a Clerical Officer Grade III in North Tipperary.
The contract is for three months, initially for 35 hours a week, Monday to Friday. The salary is €13.74.
The full job description is available here.
2. Bank of Ireland - Nenagh
Bank of Ireland in Nenagh are recruiting part-time Welcome Advisors.
The full job description is available here.
3.Mac E Formaggio- Tipperary Town
Mac E Formaggio is looking for a shop assistant. The salary is €11.00-€12.00 per hour.
Candidates should have their leaving cert at a minimum, and one year of experience is prefered but not essential.
Full training is provided.
The full job description is available here.
4.Lidl - Cashel
Lidl in Cashel is recruiting a Store Manager for a three-month fixed-term contract.
A minimum of two years of management experience and a full driver's licence are required.
The deadline for applications is October 4.
The full job description is available here.
5.Westlan Data Networks- Tipperary Town
Westlan Data Networks is recruiting a full-time trainee Data Cable Installer in Tipperary Town.
The salary is €13–€15 an hour.
The full job description is available here.
6. Randstad Financial Services
Randstad Financial Services in Tipperary Town is hiring a permanent Environmental, Health, Safety & Security Manager.
The full job description is available here.
7. Cashel Palace Hotel
Cashel Palace Hotel is recruiting a full-time Spa Receptionist.
The full job description is available here.
8. Tipperary Town Plaza- Supermacs
Tipperary Town Plaza is hiring a full-time catering assistant for Supermacs Ballyhea.
Midweek and weekend availability is essential.
The full job description is available here.
9. Thurles Leisure Centre
Thurles Leisure Centre is looking for a Team Leader.
The position is 39 hours a week over five days.
Candidates will require a swim teacher and lifeguard qualifications. Gym qualification is preferred but not essential.
The full job description is available here.
10. Apleona Abbott Vascular- Clonmel
Apleona Abbott Vascular Clonmel is looking for a Security Supervisor.
The salary is €18.00 per hour.
The full job description is available here.
