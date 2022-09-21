Search

21 Sept 2022

Girl who helped save drowning child among recipients of Tipp Gardaí Youth Award

IN PICTURES: See the deserving winners of this year's Tipperary Gardaí Youth Awards

Reporter:

Reporter

21 Sept 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

news@tipperarystar.ie

The Tipperary Gardaí Youth Awards Committee recently gave out several awards to worthy recipients who have made a real difference in their communities across the county in the past year.

Firstly, Colin Touhy of Golden who was awarded for an Individual Award for his involvement in his local community where he volunteered with his local Tidy Towns group and his local GAA club in Golden.

Colin gave up his free time to also help elderly residents in his area with tasks, and was also involved in his school to raise funds for the Irish Red Cross as part of their Ukraine appeal.

Colin is pictured below with Chief Superintendent Derek Smart and his parents, along with Superintendent from Cahir, Eddie Golden.

To see more worthy recipients of these awards, click the >arrow> or 'Next' button.

