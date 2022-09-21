Tipperary camogie appoint new senior manager

At a meeting of the Tipperary Executive last night it was unanimously agreed to put Denis Kelly forward for ratification as Senior Camogie manager for the 2023 season at the next County Board meeting.

Denis formerly of Toomevara GAA is a current member of the Borris-Ileigh Camogie Club and coached the Tipperary senior team for the last two years under Bill Mullaney.

Kelly brings a wealth of coaching and management experience to the role having previously managed JK Brackens, Toomevara and Moyne Templetuohy.

He is also the current manager of the Kinnitty senior hurling team in Offaly. Denis has a proven track record as both a player (where he won seven senior county titles with Toomevara) and in recent years as a coach and manager.

The Tipperary county board are delighted to have Kelly onboard , and they believe he is the right person to build on the gains made in the past few years and lead Tipperary Camogie in 2023.

Confirmation of the remainder Denis’s management team are set to be announced in the coming weeks.