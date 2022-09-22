Nenagh gardaí are investigating three car break-ins in scenic Silvermines village
The gardaí in Nenagh are investigating break-ins to three cars parked in Silvermines in the early hours of Monday morning.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station said that an investigation had been launched.
The gardaí are appealing for information on a black BMW that was seen in the village around the time of the break-ins.
