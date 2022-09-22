Christmas is coming: Nenagh retailers urged to apply to council for support grants
Tipperary County Council, in conjunction with Tipperary Local Enterprise Office, is inviting applications from trader associations, chambers of commerce, community groups, farmers’ markets, craft markets or those involved in the craft sector under the Christmas Retail Support Programme.
The grant scheme will provide support for towns and villages to implement strategies designed to enable increased spending or retaining spend in Tipperary’ towns and villages over the Christmas.
Grants will range between €300 and €3,000 to be spent on activities including advertising, promotions, street entertainment or other expenses for their Christmas events.
Emphasis is to be placed on projects and events that are hosted out-of-doors. Versatile and innovative approaches will be favoured.
The application form is available by contacting Donough Leahy, Community & Economic Development, Ballingarrane House, Clonmel, E91 E183; ph: 052-6166209 / email donough.leahy@tipperarycoco.ie.
If applicants require assistance or guidance in applying to the programme, they can contact Mr Leahy.
Application forms must be submitted by Friday, October 7.
