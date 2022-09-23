Ben Healy named to start once again as Munster face Dragons

Tipperary and Nenagh man Ben Healy remains at out-half for Munster as they get set for Sunday’s URC clash with the Dragons.
Healy started last week, playing 55 minutes and scoring two penalties in Munster’s loss to Cardiff, as several big guns returning with the likes of Simon Zebo, Keith Earls and Dave Kilcoyne all come into the starting fifteen along with Peter O’Mahony who returns to captain the side in the back row.
Munster: Mike Haley, Keith Earls, Malakai Fekitoa, Dan Goggin, Simon Zebo, Ben Healy, Craig Casey; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, Stephen Archer, Jean Kleyn, Fineen Wycherley, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony (c), Jack O’Sullivan.
Replacements: Scott Buckley, Liam O’Connor, Keynan Knox, Edwin Edogbo, Tadhg Beirne, Paddy Patterson, Joey Carbery, Liam Coombes.
