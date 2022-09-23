PROPERTY: This cottage is a rustic dream, and the name says it all

Sweetpea Cottage, Lismacrory, Ballingarry, Roscrea, Co Tipperary
Sweetpea Cottage, Ballingarry is on sale for €289,000.
The two-bedroom, one-bathroom property is located in Ballingarry, Roscrea.
Its features include a mezzanine, cosy solid wood stove, vegetable garden, flower garden, garden room and chicken run.
It also has a large detached garage.
Sweetpea Cottage is listed by Sherry FitzGerald Madden.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.