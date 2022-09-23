Centenaries, comedy and coffee. Here are the events happening in Tipperary this weekend

Search

23 Sept 2022

Here is what's happening in Tipperary this weekend.

1. Open Day at Nenagh Garda Station
Nenagh Garda Station is hosting an open day on Sunday, September 25. 

Members of the public are welcome between 1pm and 4pm.  

The event is to commemorate the centenary of the formation of An Garda Síochána. 

2. Coffee Morning- Bansha
There will be a coffee morning in Templeneiry Church, Bansha, on Sunday, September 25, from 9.30am to 1pm.

All proceeds are going to South Tipperary Hospice.

3. Des Bishop Mia Mamma - The Source, Thurles 

Des Bishop will perform Mia Mamma at the Source, Thurles this Saturday, September 24. 

The show starts at 8pm, and tickets are €25. 

More information is available here

4.Myself and Other Animals Exhibition - Templemore

Lynn Kirkham opens her Myself and Other Animals exhibition in the Sli Eile Gallery Killea this Saturday at 1pm.

The exhibition will be available until October 2.

5. Joeseph MacDonagh Centenary - Cloughjordan

The Thomas MacDonagh Museum is to host a series of events this Saturday and Sunday to honour the life and legacy of Joeseph MacDonagh TD, the younger brother of Thomas MacDonagh.

On Saturday, there will be a talks by Gerard Shannon, writers and historians Cormac Moore, Anne Marie McInerney and Denis Marnane.

At 3pm, Joe MacDonagh (grandson of Joe MacDonagh TD) will give the day's final talk.

On Sunday, there will be a bus tour to local locations associated with significant events in the War of Independence.

The tour is hosted by John Flannery and will begin at 12pm and will visit Moneygall, Roscrea, Shinrone, Borrisokane and Modreeny.

More information is available here

