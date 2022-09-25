FBD Insurance SHC Quarter Finals: The 'Church come good to sink a fancied JK Brackens

Upperchurch Drombane 2-21

JK Brackens 1-21

Eight points without reply in the last ten minutes earned Upperchurch Drombane a first ever place in the FBD Insurance county Tipperary senior hurling championship semi-final as they swept aside a fancied JK Brackens side at Semple Stadium this afternoon.

A victory which did not look likely for most the clash, The Church came good in the closing stages to do the double over their neighbours, who they had dumped out of the football championship at the same stage a week previously.

A goal after just seven seconds from full forward Paidi Greene had Upperchurch Drombane off to a flying start, but within six minutes the goal was cancelled by two Lyndon Fairbrother scores and one from Jordan Moloney.

Brackens went on to lead by 0-8 to 0-3 by the 2oth minute, with Fairbrother (3), David O'Shea and Shane Bourke all adding scores for them, while Paidi Greene, Paul Ryan and Dairmuid Grant were on target for the Church.

However, Upperchurch Drombane were to hit six of the next nine scores to give them a 1-9 to 0-11 interval lead - Greene (4), Paul Shanahan and Gavin Ryan coming good for them, against Fairbrother, Jordan Moloney and Dean McEnroe scores for Brackens.

It was all to play for at the break - a lively affair with plenty for patrons to mull over at the interval.

Brackens enjoyed the exchanges in the third quarter and they were to extend their lead through Andrew Ormond and Lyndon Fairbrother, before Upperchurch Drombane centre forward Colm Ryan goalled in the 4th minute. However, two minutes later Andrew Ormond responded for Brackens and they hit four points in succession to take control of proceedings.

The Church replied again with Paidi Greene and Jack Butler points only to see Fairbrother again point from a free to make it 1-18 to 2-11 with twelve minutes remaining.

But that final period all belonged to Upperchurch Drombane with Luke Shanahan, Paidi Greene (2) and Gavin Ryan bringing them back into the game with well taken scores.

And, it got even better for them when Jack Butler tied up the match and then watched on as Greene game them the lead. Brackens had capitulated and could not get their hands on the ball with the intensity of the Church challenge now at fever pitch. Greene hit three further frees in the closing minutes to seal a famous victory which sees Upperchurch Drombane in the county senior hurling semi-final and the county senior football semi-final in the same year - a remarkable achievement.